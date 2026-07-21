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Marco Rubio didn’t invent his warning about the American far left in a vacuum. He built it directly around a mayor’s office in New York City.

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Earlier this month, Rubio convened representatives from more than sixty countries at a State Department summit specifically addressing what officials called the resurgence of political terrorism from the far left. Reporters covering the event noted the timing wasn’t coincidental. The push has only intensified over the past year, they wrote, following the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor, along with several of his political protégés winning congressional primaries against sitting Democratic incumbents just weeks earlier.

Why does one mayor’s office in one city keep showing up as the reference point for an entire State Department strategy on political extremism?

The Fight Has Moved From Rhetoric to Policy

Rubio hasn’t limited his response to speeches. He’s been building actual institutional infrastructure to confront the movement Mamdani’s rise has come to symbolize. The State Department designated four antifa-linked groups in Europe as foreign terrorist organizations last November, and Rubio has continued expanding that framework since, giving his department wider authority to restrict visas for individuals connected to groups that support or incite political violence, whether through direct participation, financing, recruitment, or logistical support.

Rubio has taken his fight even further into territory directly relevant to Mamdani’s own recent conduct. Days before Mamdani mused publicly about the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an International Criminal Court warrant, Rubio had already announced a sweeping campaign to dismantle the ICC itself. He didn’t mince words describing the court’s conduct, accusing it of waging what he called a war against the United States, not with bullets or missiles, but with what he termed “the force of so-called international law.”

Here’s the sharp observation worth sitting with. Mamdani’s threat against Netanyahu didn’t emerge from nowhere. It landed directly in the middle of a fight Rubio had already been actively waging against the same international legal framework Mamdani was now trying to invoke against one of America’s closest allies.

A Legal Fantasy Rubio’s Team Wasted No Time Dismantling

The practical reality of Mamdani’s threat collapsed almost immediately under scrutiny from Rubio’s own colleagues in the administration. United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz addressed Mamdani directly, methodically explaining exactly why his plan to detain a visiting foreign head of state was never going to happen, pointing to longstanding diplomatic protections that make such an arrest legally impossible regardless of what New York City officials might wish were true.

The United States has never ratified the treaty establishing the ICC’s authority, a position maintained consistently across both Republican and Democratic administrations for decades. That’s not a partisan technicality. It’s the same legal reality Rubio has spent months building his broader case around, arguing that international bodies like the ICC have no legitimate authority over American citizens or the officials of nations America considers close allies.

Isn’t it telling that Mamdani’s own city’s governor, along with members of his own party in Congress, publicly acknowledged the same legal reality Rubio’s team had already been arguing for months?

Why Rubio Keeps Circling Back to This Fight

What makes Rubio’s approach distinct from typical political sniping is the consistency running through it. He isn’t treating Mamdani as an isolated controversy to comment on and move past. He’s treating the mayor’s rise, along with the broader wave of democratic socialist victories accompanying it, as a genuine test case for exactly the kind of institutional response he’s spent his tenure at the State Department building.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made that same connection explicit at Rubio’s summit this month, describing decades of financial counterterrorism expertise now being redirected toward tracking the networks and funding behind this domestic movement. That’s not rhetoric aimed at scoring points in a single news cycle. That’s an administration building the same kind of sustained institutional pressure campaign it has historically reserved for foreign adversaries, now aimed squarely at a movement that just won control of America’s largest city.

Mamdani’s threat against Netanyahu may never amount to anything more than a talking point that collapses under basic legal scrutiny. But the broader confrontation Rubio has been building around exactly this kind of rhetoric isn’t going anywhere, and Mamdani’s own conduct over the past several weeks has only handed him more material to work with.