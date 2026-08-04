Marco Rubio Just Explained the Real Reason Young Americans Are Drifting Toward Socialism

Marco Rubio laid out a blunt diagnosis of how America got here. “We started saying things like, we don’t care where things are made, let it be made in another country as long as it’s cheaper prices for America,” Rubio said. “And it ended up deindustrializing our country and costing us millions of jobs.”

Watch the video below for the full interview, and check out the Thomas Sowell video on socialism and why he believes we may be a doomed nation if we don’t reverse course. Follow the Thomas Sowell Substack while you’re at it.

What Decades of Cheap Prices Actually Cost Us

Rubio’s point wasn’t just about factories closing. It was about what happens to a country’s soul when it stops making things. Cheaper prices sounded like a win for decades. What it actually cost America was millions of stable, working-class jobs, the exact kind of jobs that used to give young people without a college degree a real path to a home, a family, and a future worth building toward.

Vance Has Made the Same Warning

That’s not just Rubio’s theory either. JD Vance has made almost the identical argument, describing how offshored manufacturing and decades of prioritizing cheap goods over domestic production left an entire generation of young Americans locked out of the stability their parents took for granted. Vance has warned bluntly that unless young people get a real pathway to ownership, whether that’s a home, a career, or a stable future, socialism becomes the default answer they reach for instead.

Sowell Warned About This From a Different Angle

That’s exactly the warning Thomas Sowell has spent decades making from a different angle. Sowell has argued that a country which stops rewarding personal responsibility and productive work, replacing it with dependency on distant promises from distant governments, sets itself up for exactly the kind of instability that makes radical ideologies attractive. In a recent interview making waves, Sowell went further than usual, suggesting the country may already be on a doomed trajectory if these trends aren’t reversed.

Rebuilding Instead of Redistributing

Rubio’s answer isn’t more government redistribution. It’s the opposite. He described Trump’s strategy of using tariffs and geopolitical leverage to rebuild the industrial base America let slip away, treating manufacturing jobs not as a nostalgic relic but as the actual foundation young people need to opt back into the system instead of looking for an alternative to it.

Rubio didn’t stop at economics either. He connected the same urgency to threats like Iran’s nuclear ambitions, warning that old dangers and new ones are converging faster than ever before, and that fixing the industrial hollowing-out at home isn’t separate from America’s ability to project strength abroad. A country that can’t make its own steel, semiconductors, or basic goods has a much harder time projecting power or offering its own citizens a reason to believe the system still works for them.

The Throughline

That’s the throughline connecting Rubio’s economic argument to the broader fight against socialism’s growing appeal. Sowell has spent a lifetime warning that when personal responsibility stops paying off, people stop believing in it. Vance has warned that young Americans without a real stake in the system will keep looking for someone promising to hand them one. Rubio’s answer is to rebuild the actual stake, real jobs, real industry, real ownership, rather than simply telling young people socialism is wrong and hoping that argument alone is enough to win them back.