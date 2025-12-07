🚨 Sec. of State Marco Rubio just dropped a bombshell interview.
It’s NOT about defense budgets.
It’s about underground warfare & nuclear strikes — secrets 99% of Americans have never heard.
Here are my Top 11 takeaways 👇🧵
Rubio revealed Trump’s real decision-making style:
“Tremendous strategic patience to do a limited operation and then move off the mark.”
Clear goals.
Precision execution.
Stops when the mission is done.
Thanks for reading Marco A Rubio! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.