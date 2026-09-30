Marco Rubio Just Described His House With Four Talking Kids

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His kids talk over each other.

All four of them. One starts talking and ten seconds in a second one jumps in on a completely different topic and then a third one jumps in and the whole place sounds like it is just nuts.

Marco Rubio, the 72nd Secretary of State of the United States, the man dismantling the International Criminal Court brick by brick, has to stop in the middle of his own house and say hold on, someone was just speaking.

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He has been in public service for basically the entirety of his children’s lives. Senator. Presidential candidate. Secretary of State. The job does not stop. The meetings do not move for school plays. The briefings do not reschedule for soccer games. You cannot be in two places at once and so you miss things.

Rubio said it honestly and without self-pity. There are a lot of downsides to being in public service. That is the time. You will miss things.

Then he said the thing that makes the sacrifice worth it.

At least the kids know we have been doing meaningful things. They know that what I do is meaningful. And I think as they have gotten older they have appreciated that part of it.

That is a father explaining to his children why he was not there for certain moments. And the explanation is not about ambition or ego or political career calculations. It is about meaning. The purpose of life is to do meaningful things with the time you have and the opportunities you have.

There is something quietly profound about a man who could have taken any number of private sector opportunities and made considerably more money in considerably more comfort choosing instead to stay in public service. The ICC is not going to reform itself. The Antifa infrastructure is not going to dismantle itself. The allied countries are not going to withdraw from institutions that undermine American sovereignty without someone applying sustained pressure over years.

Rubio applies that pressure while his four kids talk over each other at the dinner table.

The most powerful diplomat in America hears grievances from four children simultaneously and somehow also finds time to sanction eleven ICC officials, designate global terrorist organizations, and host summits on the resurgence of political violence.

He told his kids that the purpose of life is to do meaningful things.

He is living it.

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