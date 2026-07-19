Marco A Rubio

Marco A Rubio

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Susan Smith's avatar
Susan Smith
2d

Wonderful speech and all true. But it won’t stop. The enemy of this world has taken over and soon there will be judgement.

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
2d

Just watched the clip and I have to say, to me - this is what Facebook looks like. If these idiots knew they wouldn't get filmed, they wouldn't be doing it. They're just a bunch of social, typically ugly, losers trying to look fierce, scary, and frightening but merely resemble clowns putting on a show for each other.

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