Marco A Rubio

Marco A Rubio

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Marco Rubio is America First

Jan 19, 2026

The world we have today looks nothing like the world in 2010. It’s time for our policies to reflect America’s core national interests.

Thanks for reading Marco A Rubio! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 America First News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture