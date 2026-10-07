Marco Rubio: “I Hate Marxism, and I Hate Communism”

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Marco Rubio opened with a warning most politicians wouldn’t dare give twice. This is a speech, he told the crowd at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference, that he’d never given before — not because he hadn’t believed it, but because the moment hadn’t come until now.

“I hate Marxism, and I hate communism,” Rubio said. “And I hate it because everywhere in the world it’s ever been tried, it’s led to tyranny, and poverty, and exile, and oppression.”

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The Mistake Rubio Says We’ve All Made

Rubio didn’t spare himself from the criticism that followed. There’s a mistake people have made, he admitted — maybe even himself — believing that Marxism is somehow dead. That it’s just something crazy people at a faculty club talk about, with no real hold on the world anymore.

The second mistake, he argued, is treating Marxism as purely an economic theory. “Neither one of those things is true,” he said. “Marxism is not dead, and it’s not an economic theory.”

New Names for an Old Idea

Rubio’s explanation for why Marxism seems to have vanished was simple: it hasn’t. It’s been rebranded. “Marxists realize what the track record of Marxism is around the world,” he said, “so they don’t want to call themselves Marxists anymore.”

The new titles, in his telling, sound almost impossible to argue with on their face. “Social justice. Who can be against social justice? Equity. Who can be against equity?”

But Rubio insisted the underlying structure hadn’t changed at all — only the vocabulary.

The Old Blueprint

He walked through what he called the old Marxist framework in detail. Capitalist society, in that framing, is divided into two groups: an oppressor class that owns the businesses, and a victim class made up of everybody else. The prescribed fix was always the same. Overthrow the system. Install a government to make things fair. Force the former oppressors to apologize, get re-educated, and pay a penance for what they’d done.

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“That’s the old Marxism,” Rubio said. “And it sounds familiar.”

Identity Politics as the New Delivery Mechanism

Here Rubio drew his sharpest line. Today, he argued, Americans are being told the country itself was founded on racism, prejudice, and evil — not that it has a history involving those things, but that it was built on them from the start. “The oppressor, basically, if you listen to some of these people, is anyone who is a white, male, heterosexual,” he said. Everyone else, he added, including himself as a Cuban American, gets counted as a victim.

“The old Marxism used economics to gain control,” Rubio said. “The new Marxism uses identity politics.”

Where Rubio Says It’s Already Taken Hold

Rubio didn’t describe this as a fringe idea. He called it “the ideological orthodoxy of American institutions” — present in corporate retraining courses that ask employees to “accept your inherent role as an oppressor,” in elementary schools where first graders are asked to choose a pronoun and sort themselves into an oppressor or victim category, and even inside federal agencies, including ones responsible for national security, where employees attend multi-day trainings on “where they are in the oppression matrix.”

“Just think about that,” he said.

Why Rubio Says the Next Step Is Economic

Rubio’s warning wasn’t just about rhetoric. If the country really is divided into oppressor and victim classes based on identity, he argued, then economic policy is the inevitable next step — new laws, new agencies, new requirements, all built to enforce “equity,” not equality of opportunity.

“If we do not confront this now, call it for what it is, and defeat it,” he said, “it will destroy this country and everything that has made it special.”

Fear as the Enforcement Mechanism

Drawing on his own family’s history and experience with Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba, Rubio described how Marxist societies historically dealt with dissent — jail, exile, in some cases execution. The new version, he argued, swaps prison for cancellation: “you get banned, you get canceled, you get fired, your business gets boycotted, and you get called all sorts of names.”

“I understand why some people decide it’s just easier to pretend I agree and stay quiet,” he said. “That’s what they’re counting on.”

America as a Story of Improvement, Not Original Sin

Rubio’s closing argument reframed the entire debate around what he called America’s “story of perpetual improvement.” He was careful to separate this from claims of perfection. “What I have claimed is that American history is better than anyone else’s history,” he said — and that every great American cause, from the end of slavery to the civil rights movement to women’s suffrage, was an appeal to the nation’s founding principles, not a rejection of them.

Marxism, he said, “is the single most evil and destructive ideology that mankind has ever known,” because it divides countrymen against each other by design, whether the fault line is class, race, gender, religion, or politics.

“If we have one mission,” Rubio said, “it isn’t liberal versus conservative or Republican versus Democrat. It’s America versus this Marxist ideology. Defeat it, and we will save our country, and our children will inherit what we inherited: the single greatest nation in all of human history.”

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