In addition to being an outspoken voice regarding America’s need for a strong national defense, Marco Rubio is also an advocate for the idea of establishing the western hemisphere as an “exclusive” domain of the United States.

He recently stated that Russia, China and other international actors should cease interfering in Latin America. Rubio claims that he will enforce that notion.

It appears to some that Rubio is using the Monroe Doctrine (which was originally intended to prevent European colonization in the Americas) as a model for modern-day interference by non-Western nations. However, this may be seen as overly broad.

While it can be argued that both Russia and China are currently interfering in the affairs of several nations throughout the Americas, there are many other players that could potentially fall under the umbrella of “interference.”

For example, while China may be building large-scale infrastructure projects in certain countries through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) program, the BRI is also viewed by many as a tool for promoting greater cooperation and development among participating nations.

While it is true that Russia has provided military support to the government of Venezuela, it has also been involved in providing humanitarian assistance in response to natural disasters within Latin America.

Rubio’s statements have been met with concern by those who view them as indicative of a renewed Cold War mentality. Others, however, believe that Rubio is simply advocating for policies that would better protect U.S. interests and prevent further instability within the region.

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