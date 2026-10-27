Marco Rubio: “Cuba Has Been a Humanitarian Catastrophe”

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Ask most people why Cuba’s power grid keeps failing and you’ll get vague answers about sanctions or old infrastructure. Marco Rubio gave reporters in Barranquilla a much more specific one.

“The number one reason why Cuba has an energy crisis is because Venezuela no longer gives them their oil for free,” Rubio said.

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A Free Ride That Ended

For years, according to Rubio, Cuba didn’t need to build a functioning energy system of its own. It simply relied on Venezuelan oil, arriving at no cost.

“They used to take that oil — about 30 percent of it they used, and the rest they sold,” he said. “They didn’t invest a penny in their electrical grid.”

That’s the arrangement Rubio says explains why Cuba’s crisis feels sudden to outside observers even though it’s been building for years.

This Isn’t New

Rubio was careful to push back on the idea that Cuba’s collapse is a recent development. “This didn’t start last week,” he said. “Cuba has been a humanitarian catastrophe for the last three or four years, and maybe even longer.”

The reason, in his telling, wasn’t bad luck. It was a government that funneled resources elsewhere while its own infrastructure crumbled.

“They stole all the money to build hotels and fill their own pockets,” Rubio said, “and because they’re no longer stealing oil from Venezuela for free.”

Two failures, compounding each other. Money diverted toward tourism and personal enrichment, and a foreign subsidy that finally dried up.

The System, Not Just the Circumstances

Rubio didn’t stop at describing what happened. He went after why it happened in the first place.

“If Cuba is a humanitarian disaster, it is because their government, their regime, is a disaster,” he said. “Because the economic model they follow does not work.”

Why doesn’t it work? Rubio’s answer was direct: “They do not allow the private sector to thrive, because they do not allow Cubans to individually choose their own path in life.”

No private enterprise. No individual choice. In Rubio’s framing, those aren’t side effects of the crisis — they’re the root cause of it.

The Aid Question

Rubio closed by addressing a claim that’s circulated for years — that outside humanitarian aid is being blocked from reaching Cuba.

“We have offered $100 million in humanitarian aid,” he said. “Others have done the same. No one is preventing that aid from going in.”

The implication was clear: whatever is standing between the Cuban people and relief, it isn’t a lack of outside willingness to help.

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