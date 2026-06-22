Although Marco Rubio’s flight landed in Beijing after difficult negotiations with the Chinese government and almost immediately after, the Internet erupted into its usual flood of cartoons and jokes.

The coincidence couldn’t have been better timed. Rubio had just asked Chinese officials about their practices of forcing labor, building up their military and stealing intellectual property when a flurry of satirical cartoons began appearing on-line.

A particularly well-liked image showed Rubio leaving the plane with a large grin, as if the entire trip had been a vacation. The joke intended to hurt and wound instead felt more like a fidgety twitch from people who would prefer to laugh at the problem posed by Communist China’s ambitions rather than face the harsh reality of them.

Why did Rubio go to China? The true motivation is revealed to subscribers below.