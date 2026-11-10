Marco Rubio Becomes the Frontrunner After Stating What Iran Actually Wants

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“The most important thing a President can do for a country is to keep it safe, and there are people around the world that want to destroy it. They want to destroy our country, they want to destroy our way of life.” “He was elected to do the hard things, the hard things. It would have been very easy to do what multiple Presidents before him have done, which is ignore the Iran thing, leave it for the next guy” “But this President didn’t do that. He confronted it because what Iran wants to do is not just destroy our country, it’s destroy our way of life, and threaten our children.”

Marco Rubio said the most important thing a president can do is keep the country safe. “There are people around the world that want to destroy it. They want to destroy our country, they want to destroy our way of life.”

He added that Trump confronted Iran because it wants to destroy the way of life and threaten children. The midterms elevated candidates who treat the opposite approach as normal.

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Rubio described the choice. Previous administrations ignored the program. Trump did not.

The same election that produced more of the charges also produced the demand that conservatives treat the threat as someone else’s problem. Rubio’s record as Secretary of State is the operational version. It names the regime and the children.

Without the counter the same pattern continues.

How many more times will the threat to children be treated as a problem for later?

The statement matches the record. Iran is the most radical terroristic regime on the planet. It seeks a weapon of mass destruction.

Rubio stated that Trump was elected to do the hard things. Candidates who treat open borders and Sharia-derived ideas as acceptable also treat the regime as a distant issue. The choice is between the version that confronts it and the one that leaves it.

What changes when the people counting the costs are the voters who already heard the threat to children?

The assessment is the one Rubio delivered. The midterm results kept the same pressure in place. A country that continues to accept the deferred threat will get more of the same.

Rubio’s record is the alternative. The discount keeps that alternative available.

Get a full year at 72 percent off and stay with the record that still says the hard things cannot be left for the next guy.

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