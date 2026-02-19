Europeans need to stop living off the backs of Americans

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002522Europeans need to stop living off the backs of AmericansFeb 19, 20262522ShareCountries in Western Europe have huge social safety networks because the U.S. is guaranteeing their security. It’s time for them to step up.Thanks for reading Marco A Rubio! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMarco A RubioSubscribeRecent PostsTrump understands the importance of courage in the face of adversityMar 1Marco Rubio Sets The Record StraightFeb 25Marco Rubio is America FirstJan 19The GOP is growing, and that is good for AmericaJan 9RUBIO: Americans should always be put first.Dec 29, 2025The UN is a jokeDec 19, 2025Marco Rubio tells it like it isDec 10, 2025