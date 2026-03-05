From the moment he entered the political scene, Trump knew the importance of energy independence.

This is VITAL for not just our economy and property rights, but also for America’s standing on the world stage.

Without energy independence, the United States is more reliant on countries that don’t share our values.

During Trump’s first term, he made America energy independent.

Boosting domestic oil and gas production. Dismantling burdensome environmental regulations. Greenlighting the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

But Joe Biden, after stealing the 2020 election, took over the White House and undid all of Trump’s work.

But Trump’s back now… and he’s making us energy independent once more.