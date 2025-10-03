Marco A Rubio
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Israel will destroy every element of Hamas
Marco Rubio:
Oct 3
389
33
0:35
September 2025
Hamas is a dangerous element that has a history of using human Shields
SEC RUBIO: Hamas are not agents of peace, but agents of terror and barbarism.
Sep 29
234
6
0:42
Rubio is working hard to free the hostages
RUBIO: The U.S.-Israeli relationship is very strong.
Sep 22
299
24
1:00
Rubio will be BLOCKING and REVOKING visas of foreigners who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk
Could Ihlan Omar be next?
Sep 17
795
42
0:17
Marco Rubio is FIRE🔥
This is a fantastic edit
Sep 13
7
1
0:48
Rubio responds to crybaby leftists
🚨 JUST IN: RUBIO responds to leftists crying because Trump blew up narcoterrorists
Sep 11
4
0:40
Marco Demolished MS-13 Gang Supporting Senator
MS-13’s favorite U.S.
Sep 3
4
0:18
August 2025
This Video of Rubio Will Never Get Old!
"I want Israel to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on.
Aug 26
1,982
377
0:35
Marco Rubio TORCHES CBS
Why would she ever think she knew more about foreign policy than the Secretary of State??
Aug 22
3
1
2:58
Marco Rubio is the Funniest Man in Politics
Well, maybe right behind our wonderful President
Aug 18
254
14
0:57
Coming soon
This is Marco A Rubio.
Aug 16
1
© 2025 America First News
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts